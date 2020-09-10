Probe body finds six gas pipeline leakages





Through this investigation report, the widespread

speculation that the Narayanganj mosque explosion was caused by gas leaking from an underground pipeline has been found to be true.

The committee will submit its report today.

The tragic explosion happened at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque of Narayanganj around 8:45pm after Esha prayers on Friday claiming 28 lives so far.

The report said the explosion was caused by gas that leaked from the underground pipeline and accumulated inside the ground floor of the mosque.

As many as three committees have been formed to investigate the incident so far.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited found six leakages after five hours of digging.

The Titas Gas authority spotted the leakages on a 0.75-inch gas pipeline, according to Mofizul Islam, Deputy General Manager of Titas.

However, the team said it would not reveal any details about the incident until its investigation had been completed. It is waiting for the reports of other probe bodies.

At least 18 people have spontaneously recorded their testimony to the fatal mosque blast in Narayanganj before the probe body formed by the district administration.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral has already suspended eight officials and staffers of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited in connection with the blast.

In two separate letters, the Titas authority suspended them for negligence in their duty. The authority also issued show-cause notices against them.



The Titas authority suspended four engineers - Manager (Fatullah Zone) Engineer Mohammad Sirajul Islam, Deputy Manager Engineer Mahmudur Rahman Rabbi, Assistant Engineer SM Hasan Shahriar and Assistant Engineer Manik Mian for negligence.

It also suspended four employees - Senior Supervisor Monibur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Developer M. Ayub Ali, Helper Hanif Mian and Ismail Prodhan.















