Pay Tk 5 lakh each to families of mosque blast victims



Workers hired by Titas Gas digging the ground in front of Pashchim Talla Baitus Salat Mosque in Narayanganj for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. A fire at the mosque on Friday night, believed to be caused by gas from a leaking pipeline, killed 28 people so far. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The court directed the deputy commissioner of Narayanganj to distribute the monetary compensation to victims' families.

The HC said all respondents, including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), TGTDCL, and Pashchim Talla Baitus Salat Mosque Committee, are responsible for the deadly explosion.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing a

writ petition filed by Supreme Court Lawyer and a resident of Narayanganj Barrister Mar-e-um Khondaker as public interest litigation on Monday.

The court also issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain why it should not be directed to give Tk 50 lakh to each family of the 37 victims.

The court said it will hold a hearing on the rule after the probe committees formed by the government will submit their reports on the incident.

The government will file an appeal with the Chamber Judge's Court of the Appellate Division against the HC order, said Additional Attorney General Murad Reza.

Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker and Barrister Mar-e-um Khandaker appeared for the writ petition while Additional Attorney General Murad Reza and Deputy Attorney General Nur us Sadique represented the state during the hearing.

The petitioner urged the HC to issue an order to the government to identify the persons responsible for the negligence in repairing the gas pipeline, which reportedly caused the explosion.

It also requested the HC to order the authorities concerned to regularly check the utility service lines, including those of gas, electricity and water, across the country and take necessary measures to make repairs if needed.

In the petition, Mar-e-um Khondaker said Titas Gas officials reportedly demanded Tk 50,000 to the mosque committee to repair the leak in the gas pipeline. It (Titas) did not repair the line as its officials were not given the money, she stated in the petition.

The explosion took place at Baitus Salah Jame Mosque at Fatullah in Narayanganj around 8:45pm on September 4.

So far, the death toll from the mosque blast climbed to 28 as of Wednesday. A case has been filed in connection with explosion with Fatullah Police Station on Saturday night.















