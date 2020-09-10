Video
Actor KS Firoz passes away

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Actor KS Firoz passes away

Actor KS Firoz passes away

Veteran Bangladeshi actor KS Firoz, known for portraying versatile characters in television, theatre and films, has passed away at the age of 76.
The actor died at 6:20am on Wednesday at Combined Military Hospital (CMH). He was suffering from pneumonia. He had fever and breathing difficulties, according to family sources.
"My soldier father, Major Khandaker Shaheed Uddin Firoz (Retd) -- popularly known as K S Firoz-breathed his last at 6:20am today at CMH and is now sleeping peacefully," his youngest daughter Preetu Firoz said.
As per his wish, he will be laid to rest at Banani Army Graveyard after Zuhr on Wednesday following Armed Forces' Last Respect Drill, Preetu further informed in a Facebook post.   -UNB



