1.2 lakh Yaba pills worth Tk 3.6cr seized

During a regular patrolling, a team of BGB-2 noticed a boat coming from the Myanmar border trying to anchor near Kewra forest along the Naf River around 8:45pm, said a press release of BGB issued on Wednesday.

Later, the BGB team challenged the boat carrying some people.

The smugglers fled the scene leaving behind the boat.

BGB later seized the yaba kept in two sacks from the boat.

However, BGB could not arrest anyone as the smugglers managed to flee the scene. -UNB















