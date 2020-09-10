Video
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:51 PM
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Editorial

Onion syndicate players are back

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

No sooner had the harvesting season ended; price of rice has jumped up. Now the kitchen market syndicate players have become active again to cash in on onion to make windfall profits on one pretext or another like they did in the last year.

Onion prices increased in the city's kitchen markets by as much as Tk 25 to 30 per kg in a single jump in the last four days. Reportedly the price has also soared in India in the past week following supply crunch in local market for floods and rains.

However, be it the reported supply crunch in neighbouring India or the floods, much of the onions are not imported from India due to the Corona pandemic. True, that flood has also hit the country, but there is no reasonable cause to push onion prices unreasonably high.

We believe, hoarders and stockists are making it an excuse to raise prices to make a quick buck by creating an artificial crisis. The point, however, government's price control and regulatory authorities must immediately jump into action while bring the price under control. The sinister syndicate engaged in falsely hiking the onion price must be crushed right away.

Having reviewed supply, stock and price situation, the commerce ministry has already clarified, that the country has adequate onion stocks and imports are normal. In addition, the general secretary of Onion Importers Association at Shyambazar wholesale market in the capital has ruled out any shortage of imported onion.

We, however, fail to understand why onion price hike in India must impact the price here, and especially when the country is no longer solely dependent on Indian supplies.

Are we to assume, that ringleaders of the kitchen market syndicate here is playing a dirty machination - linked to suppliers, exporters and traders of our next-door neighbour?





Whatever the reason maybe on the recent price hike, we do not expect to see a return of the last year's crisis. The only effective way to tackle the abnormal price hike right now is that all quarters must act together. That said - ministries concerned, importers, traders, suppliers and law enforcement agencies must come under a single platform to prevent the repetition of last year's onion crisis.

We have learned, the commerce ministry has decided to sell onions at affordable prices through the TCB to keep market stable. Besides, it has also decided to reduce import duty to keep prices down. The decisions must be turned into reality, so to meet the countrywide demand by selling onions at affordable rate to all. 



