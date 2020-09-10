Proper use of internet can help HSC examinees





The ministry of education has decided to arrange Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) exam as soon as possible when the pandemic situation comes under a bit of control, apparently. During this uncertain situation students are feeling bored and being prone to social media and the internet to spend their free times.



In this circumstance, proper use of social media and internet is beneficial to them in ways-to spend times and to learn. At first, in this time of their life, HSC examinees should only use social media and YouTube to learn. In Facebook, there are several groups and pages that regularly share all the latest updates for the examinees that include group study, mock test, room class, MCQ test etc. Besides, there are also pages and groups that aim to aid students for post-HSC university admission tests with all the necessary information. By following them a passionate student can learn. On the other hand, YouTube is another source of learning. A student can learn by watching lots of video tutorials. Finally, Google is always there to meet one's thirst of query.



HSC exam is the turning point for a Bangladeshi higher education enthusiast. They will be surely rewarded who can control themselves in using internet and utilize this time in a disciplined way.











Bappi Mea

Student, Department of Political

