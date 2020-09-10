Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:51 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Proper use of internet can help HSC examinees

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir
The ministry of education has decided to arrange Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) exam as soon as possible when the pandemic situation comes under a bit of control, apparently. During this uncertain situation students are feeling bored and being prone to social media and the internet to spend their free times.

In this circumstance, proper use of social media and internet is beneficial to them in ways-to spend times and to learn. At first, in this time of their life, HSC examinees should only use social media and YouTube to learn. In Facebook, there are several groups and pages that regularly share all the latest updates for the examinees that include group study, mock test, room class, MCQ test etc. Besides, there are also pages and groups that aim to aid students for post-HSC university admission tests with all the necessary information. By following them a passionate student can learn. On the other hand, YouTube is another source of learning. A student can learn by watching lots of video tutorials. Finally, Google is always there to meet one's thirst of query.

HSC exam is the turning point for a Bangladeshi higher education enthusiast. They will be surely rewarded who can control themselves in using internet and utilize this time in a disciplined way.





Bappi Mea
Student, Department of Political
Science, University of Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proper use of internet can help HSC examinees
Possible alternatives of HSC exams
India tries last-minute course reversal on China
Suicide among youth
Collaborative work needed to ensure Rohingya repatriation
Politics and civil service should be prohibited for parents and spouse of dual citizen
Ensure permanent rehabilitation of street children
The world to come: The old world is gone


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft