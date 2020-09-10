

Possible alternatives of HSC exams



Education minister has already directed the authority concerned to make a proposal on the alternative assessment for passing the students in the next level due to COVID-19's uncertainty. HSC candidates have already completed their entire syllabus. However, the syllabus should be reduced a little during the pandemic period and a decision should be taken to start the exam from the first or second week of October. Besides, I think it is relevant to arrange the exam through the alternative methods by making some changes in the arrangement of the examination.



Method-1: HSC examination has 13 subjects. The number of exams should be reduced. It is possible to complete the exam in seven days for the thirteen subjects. For example, there will be an exam in combination of Bangla first paper and second paper and there will be 100 marks in one question, 50 for the first paper and 50 for the second paper. After evaluating the answer sheets of these two papers, the number will be converted to 100 in each subject. In this way, the first and second papers of any subject can be completed in three hours in one day. Only for ICT subject 100 marks will be fixed because it does not have a second paper.



If there examinee number is high in a centre, the surrounding educational institutions can be selected as exam centre. In this system, there will be one main centre under in a district. Under the main centre, there will be many sub-centres in each Upazila and. This will reduce the risk of COVID-19's infection as well as it does not cause public gatherings. It will be possible to hold the exam in compliance with health rules including social distance. Questions and answer sheets can be distributed and other examination activities can be conducted as like previous years. Law enforcement agencies need to be more vigilant to ensure the security of exam.



Method-2: Many parents and teachers think that this year students can be promoted to the next level without exam, but there are many difficulties and policy issues in the board exam. Although many countries have this system because the education system in those countries is not just examination based. I think in the future we will have to find a way to evaluate students like other developed countries by abolishing the examination based system. I am talking about the second proposal where two sets of questions will be made on each subject because the exam has to be taken in two shifts.



Examination of the students having odd roll numbers will be conducted in the morning and students having even roll numbers in the afternoon. That will reduce the crowd and it is possible to finish the exam without increasing the number of exam centres. Although many may say that it can lead to inequality in the assessment of students. But it will not be a problem if the questions are of same standard.



Method-3: The teachers who have taught students at the higher secondary level will give marks to each student according to their yearlong performance. Suppose 13 teachers took classes and these 13 teachers will give marks of each course impartially based on their experience, ideas, class attendance and judgment. The marks obtained by the students in the test examinations in the subject should also be considered. The average of the two types of marks will be the result of that subject. In this way it is possible to find out the GPA of each student by calculating the marks of all the subjects. If it is accepted, you don't have to take any exams. The board may also appoint an inspector to each college in this method. So that he can play an effective role in creating results.



Method-4: Examination can be arranged in MCQ method. The 100 number tests will be completed in 90 minutes. It will take less time to evaluate the answer sheet of the test and the results can be published in a week. Moreover, it will be possible to make up the loss that happened due to pandemic of COVID-19. If necessary, the authorities concerned can arrange to take the exam in two shifts: one candidate will sit in each bench and sufficient benches should be allotted in examination Centre.



In all cases, the cleanliness of the exam centre, hygienic system and hand sanitizer should be ensured. The final decision in this regard should be taken soon in consultation with the concerned authorities and considering the reality of the education system as a whole. I think it is possible to overcome any emergency crisis regarding exams if the authorities can work in coordination.

Md Shafiqul Islam is PhD Fellow,

Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China and Assistant Professor, Department of Accounting & Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh.



















