

Collaborative work needed to ensure Rohingya repatriation



The role of the international community and organisations in this regard is also reprehensible. The Rohingya are unlikely to return to their homeland any time soon, and this is a fact that we should all acknowledge at this stage.



An estimated 3.5 million Rohingya are scattered worldwide. Before August 2017, the estimated 1 million Rohingya in Myanmar lived in the Rakhine state, where they represented about one-third of the population. These are ethnically, linguistically and religiously distinct from the hegemonic Buddhist groups in Myanmar.



However, as the tension expedited, the Government of Bangladesh has taken a leadership role in this humanitarian crisis. The Bangladesh government and local communities have responded humanely to millions of Rohingya despite their internal problems and limited resources.



The immediate response from international organisations and countries provided food, water and sanitation, health and multi-faceted assistance to Rohingya refugees. But the question is, was that enough? Or on the other hand, was it done more cohesively? The livelihood of the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar does not reflect the proper standards of the refugee camp, which should be within the framework of the UN.



International and domestic media are encouraging safe and healthy camp conditions and providing quality, life-saving multi-sectoral assistance to the refugee. Most importantly, the host communities require continued cooperation from various stakeholders, human and material resources and international community funding.



Historically, since the Muslim's settlement in the former Arakan Kingdom, the Rohingya traced their origins to the region until the fifteenth century. Many more came in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries when Rakhine was under the colonial rule as part of British India. Since independence in 1948, and Myanmar's newly renamed Burmese government in 1989 has rejected the Rohingya's historical claim and denied group recognition to the country's almost 135 official ethnic groups. Nonetheless, the problem is, the Myanmar government and the Buddist nationalist believed that the Rohingya are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, although their roots have been traced to Myanmar for centuries.



Myanmar's 1948 citizenship law had already been repealed, and the military junta, which seized power in 1962, introduced another law twenty years later, removing the Rohingya from access to full citizenship, which was an ugly decision. Until recently, Rohingyas were able to register as temporary residents with identity cards known as white cards, which Janata began issuing to both Rohingya and non-Rohingya Muslims in the 1990s. However, the investigation suggests that white cards still hold limited rights, and it does not recognise Rohingyas as a citizen of Maynmar.



In 2014, the Myanmar government conducted an UN-backed national census, which raised hopes among the Rohingya, but was not effective in boycotting Buddhist nationalists. The Muslim minority was initially allowed to identify as Rohingya. However, under pressure from Buddhist nationalists, the government decided that Rohingyas could register only if identified as Bengalis.



The other fundamental reasons that forced Rohingyas to migrate is discrimination against ethnic groups through restrictions on marriage, family planning, employment, education, religious choice and freedom of movement. For example, a Rohingya couple in the northern cities of Maungdaw and Buthidang are only allowed to have two children. The Rohingya must obtain a marriage permit, which may require bribes from their authorities and provide a picture of the bride without a raw head, and the groom had a clean-faced face, which is contrary to Muslim customs and practices.



Moreover, geographically, Rakhine State is the least wealthy and least developed state in Myanmar, with a poverty rate of 78 per cent, a national average of 37.5 per cent. Rising poverty, inadequate infrastructure and a lack of employment in Rakhine have exacerbated divisions between Buddhist and Muslim Rohingya. This tension is further compounded by the religious differences that led to the conflict later on.



In 2016, Myanmar's first democratically elected government could not change the situation dramatically. Critics say they did nothing to help the Rohingya and other Muslims by threatening to alienate Buddhist nationalists and threaten a civilian power-sharing deal with the military.



In a call for immediate action against the violence in Myanmar, de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has categorically denied that ethnic cleansing is taking place. Moreover, she has rejected international criticism of the crisis, with critics accusing the country of being a source of hatred between Buddhists and Muslims.



The stagnant quality of life and support-dependence of the camp settlements presents daily obstacles that must overcome for the survival of the refugees. The recent outbreak in the global communities due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19 is also lagging the delivery of humanitarian services, which have been modified to encourage physical distance and other healthy practices.



In November 2019, the Gambia, on behalf of the 57th National Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), filed its first international lawsuit against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the country of violating the UN Convention against Genocide. After hearing, the court unanimously ruled in January 2020 that Myanmar must take urgent action to protect the Rohingya from violence and preserve evidence of possible genocide - was it enough? The final verdict in the case may take several years to turn up with possible conclusion through the presentation of evidence and other documents, but the question is how long it will take?



Nevertheless, the UN fact-finding mission recommended that the Security Council impose an arms embargo and other sanctions on Myanmar and top military officials. Surprisingly, some members of the Security Council, including Russia and China, have stated opposition to using force or imposing sanctions on Myanmar as that might cause further extortion of the situation. But, was it a fruitful decision, or there was something else on theplan? Besides, a report by Secretary-General Guterres documented "systemic failures by UN agencies in 2010-2016 to prevent violence in Myanmar".So, a few countries like China, USA, Russia, India have to go ahead with their policies for a possible solution of Rohingya.



Most importantly, the role of the international community and organisations has been severely questioned, as they have failed to assess the whole situation more seriously.Thus, a collaborative approach between the international organisations and communities could confirm the Rohingya's possible and dignified repatriation to their homeland.

The writer is an Australian academic





















