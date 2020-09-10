

Politics and civil service should be prohibited for parents and spouse of dual citizen



Certainly, all the information is not false. Finger-point goes to the political leaders and civil servants who are blessed by the ruling party. The bitter truth is that there is no chance to verify such news related to money laundering, unless the government take initiatives.



When a civil servant or a politician is alleged for corruption by misusing of power, only then we are able to know their power and ill-motive. In most of the cases, we are informed that an alleged person has made property in the country as well as abroad. Some of the politicians and civil servants are taking bribe in front of our eyes misusing his power, but we aren't able to protest fearing the subsequent situation. Only a very few incidents get published and become viral on the social media. After being the news viral, our government and respective departments look into the matter considering public sentiment. Consequently, the alleged is arrested. Then we can know how much wealth is acquired by him.



How does a politician or a civil servant transfer his fund to build wealth abroad and what are the loopholes of our prevailing laws? A question may be raised that, are they foreign national or dual citizen? In accordance with article 66 (2) (C) of the constitution, 'a person shall be disqualified for election as, or for being, a member of parliament who acquires the citizenship of, or affirms or acknowledges allegiances to, a foreign state'. Section 40 of the Civil service act 2018 with some exceptions of under section 1 (3) strongly states that no civil servant can acquire foreign citizenship, if so he shall be terminated maintaining a few nominal formalities.



Furthermore, section 15 (2) Civil Service (Age, Qualification and Examination for Direct Recruitment) Rules 2014 and section 4 (4) (b) of the Bangladesh Secretariat Recruitment (Non-cadre gazetted officer and non-gazetted employee ) Rules 2014 define that any national married or promised to be married to a foreign national will not be eligible for appearing in the recruitment examination. In light of the said legal information, we can say that a member of parliament or a civil servant cannot acquire foreign nationality. So, how do they transfer their illegal fund to build wealth and what is the security of that wealth abroad? I am trying to find the answer to the said question in this article.



It's quite possible to transfer their illegal money abroad, ensuring security enough without acquiring foreign citizenship. In the prevailing laws, there are no restrictions on acquiring dual citizenship by the spouse and children of a member of parliament and a civil servant. For such loopholes of the laws, most of the corrupted politicians and civil servants are taking this chance. They transfer their money illegally in the name of spouse and children who are the foreign national or living abroad for study or for business purposes.



In most of the countries of the world, anybody can buy and sell the properties without acquiring nationality. Moreover, acquiring nationality is easier after buying properties in that particular country. Also, some of the countries provide a chance to acquire nationality under the investments program to increase inward remittance of their countries. In such cases, illegal earners are encouraged to invest abroad to settle their family to fly easily later if the political and legal situation becomes unfavourable for them.



Illegal property earners of our country always search for the loopholes of laws irrespective of professions, religions, cultures, etc. Contrariwise, if we look at the countries of the developed world, we observe that citizens obey, love and respect their country and prevailing local laws very much. They cannot imagine that they will transfer any type of fund abroad using illegal channels in the name of spouse and children to ensure safe living in the future if the unfavourable situation occurs.

It is very much appreciated that our constitution prohibits dual citizen or foreign national to be a member of parliament and our civil service act-2018 prohibits the same thing. Acquiring foreign citizenship is a concern of loyalty and allegiance. If someone acquires foreign citizenship or dual citizen, I think he has no loyalty and allegiance to his country. So the respective person should not be allowed to be a member of parliament or a civil servant. Not only our country, but also most of the countries has introduced the same article/section in their constitution and civil service act or rules as a condition to be a member of parliament and a civil servant. It is absolutely right decision in terms of allegiance to the home country.











A problem is that there are no restrictions for the parents and spouse of a dual or foreign national to be a member of parliament as well as a civil servant in the constitution and civil service act. Government should think about it and should formulate new laws to stop money laundering.

The writer is finance, accounts and SCM specialist and freelance columnist



