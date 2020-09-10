

9,425 poor families to get vegetable seeds, saplings

The objective of the distribution is to meet the demand of nutrition and to help the growers to be economically benefitted as well.

Sustained Opportunities for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project being implemented here by RDRS Bangladesh and ICCO Cooperation, with the financial support of European Union, would distribute the items to attain the cherished goal.

The distribution started at a function held on the ground of Puthimari High School under Tarapur Union of the upazila on Tuesday maintaining social distance and other health guidelines amid corona situation.









Mostafa Nurul Islam Reza, operation lead of the project, formally inaugurated the distribution as chief guest, and Aminul Islam Lebu, local union parishad chairman was present at the event as special guest.

Among others, Shamim Alam, inclusive business development adviser, Didarul Islam, technical officer, and Mostakim Ahmed, union facilitator of RDRS Bangladesh, were also present on the occasion.

Mostafa Nurul Islam Reza told The Daily Observer that the vegetable seeds and saplings are being distributed to the beneficiaries of Tarapur, Belka, Chandipur, Haripur and Sreepur unions of the upazila simultaneously.

