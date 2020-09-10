Two die of corona in two districts





PIROJPUR: A man died of coronavirus in the district on Monday.

Deceased Md Nazrul Islam Hawlader alias Zahid, 35, was a resident of Pirojpur Municipality. Earlier, he tested positive for the virus.

Sources at local civil surgeon's office confirmed the death adding that, a total of 22 people, so far, died of the virus in the district.

SIRAJGANJ: A UP chairman in Tarash Upazila of the district died of coronavirus early Monday.

Deceased Abu Hasan Mirza, 60, was the chairman of Madhainagar UP and president of Union Unit Awami League. He was a resident of Bhadas Village.

Family sources said he found positive for coronavirus on Friday. He was kept on life support at Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka where he died at around 6am.

Tarash Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Jamal Mia Shovan confirmed the death adding that, the UP chairman was taken to Dhaka four days back as he was suffering from respiratory problems.















