29 lakh poor families get relief assistance in Khulna Division





Officials said the district administrations already distributed 21,742.49 tonnes of rice among 16.62 lakh and Tk 11.05 crore among 12.33 lakh jobless, poor and distressed families of the division.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Hossain Ali Khondokar said the government has so far allocated 22,406.70 tonnes of rice and Tk 11.12 crore as general relief for the jobless and needy people of the division.

He also said, after distributing 21,742.49 tonnes of rice and Tk 11.05 crore among over 28.95 lakh families, the district administrations have now 664.25 tonnes of rice and Tk 6.83 lakh in reserve in the division.

Khulna District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Azizul Haque Zoarder said the government has allotted 4,833 tonnes of rice and Tk 1.96 crore under the special relief programme for distribution among the jobless and needy families of the district.

The district administrations have distributed 2,500 tonnes of rice among 2.50 lakh families and Tk 1.23 lakh among 2.50 lakh families in Satkhira, 3,103 tonnes of rice among 3.10 lakh families and Tk 2.14 crore among 3.10 lakh families in Jashore, 2,260.87 tonnes of rice among 1.54 lakh families and Tk 84.32 lakh among 35,000 families in Narail, 1,326 tonnes of rice among 64,150 families and Tk 51.39 lakh among 56,180 families in Magura, 1,810.61 tonnes of rice among 1.71 lakh families and Tk 78.01 lakh among 74,307 families in Jhenidah, and 2,315.45 tonnes of rice among 1.97 lakh families and Tk 1.93 crore among 1.97 lakh families in Kushtia, 1,528 tonnes of rice among 1.53 lakh families and Tk 82.47 lakh among 89,012 families in Chuadanga, and 2,052 tonnes of rice among 78,071 families and Tk 82.34 lakh among 33,666 families in Meherpur districts.









Currently, Jashore District Administration has 191 tonnes of rice and Tk 2.28 lakh, Narail District Administration 100 tonnes of rice and Tk 2 lakh, and Magura District Administration has 949 tonnes of rice and Tk 29.61 lakh, Chuadanga District Administration has 100 tonnes of rice and Tk 1.15 lakh, and Meherpur District Administration has 187.25 tonnes of rice and Tk 2 lakh in their respective stocks.





