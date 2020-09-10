50 more people contract corona





BOGURA: Some 42 more people have contacted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 6,951 here. Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Farjanul Haque Nirjhar confirmed the information on Tuesday. He said a total of 305 samples were tested here in the last 24 hours.

Of them, 41 people were found positive for the virus at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and another found positive at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura.

No death from the novel coronavirus was reported in the district in last three days.

So far, 125 people died of coronavirus in the district.

Analysing the date of last week on COVID-19, CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin said the infection rate of the virus is decreasing here.

PIROJPUR: Eight more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 72 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,019 here.

Sources at local CS office confirmed the information. A total of 4,788 samples were collected in the district where 3,508 were found negative for the virus and 80 test reports are pending with Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.









So far, 721 people have recovered from the virus while 22 died of it in the district.

Of the deceased, eight persons are in Sadar, five in Nesarabad and Mathbaria each, two in Nazirpur and one in Bhandaria and Indurkani upazilas each.



At least 50 more people tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Bogura and Pirojpur, in three days.BOGURA: Some 42 more people have contacted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 6,951 here. Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Farjanul Haque Nirjhar confirmed the information on Tuesday. He said a total of 305 samples were tested here in the last 24 hours.Of them, 41 people were found positive for the virus at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and another found positive at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura.No death from the novel coronavirus was reported in the district in last three days.So far, 125 people died of coronavirus in the district.Analysing the date of last week on COVID-19, CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin said the infection rate of the virus is decreasing here.PIROJPUR: Eight more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 72 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,019 here.Sources at local CS office confirmed the information. A total of 4,788 samples were collected in the district where 3,508 were found negative for the virus and 80 test reports are pending with Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.So far, 721 people have recovered from the virus while 22 died of it in the district.Of the deceased, eight persons are in Sadar, five in Nesarabad and Mathbaria each, two in Nazirpur and one in Bhandaria and Indurkani upazilas each.