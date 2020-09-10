Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:50 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Countryside

50 more people contract corona

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

At least 50 more people tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Bogura and Pirojpur, in three days.
BOGURA: Some 42 more people have contacted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 6,951 here. Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Farjanul Haque Nirjhar confirmed the information on Tuesday. He said a total of 305 samples were tested here in the last 24 hours.
Of them, 41 people were found positive for the virus at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and another found positive at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura.
No death from the novel coronavirus was reported in the district in last three days.
So far, 125 people died of coronavirus in the district.
Analysing the date of last week on COVID-19, CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin said the infection rate of the virus is decreasing here.
PIROJPUR: Eight more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 72 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,019 here.
Sources at local CS office confirmed the information. A total of 4,788 samples were collected in the district where 3,508 were found negative for the virus and 80 test reports are pending with Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.




So far, 721 people have recovered from the virus while 22 died of it in the district.
Of the deceased, eight persons are in Sadar, five in Nesarabad and Mathbaria each, two in Nazirpur and one in Bhandaria and Indurkani upazilas each.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9,425 poor families to get vegetable seeds, saplings
Two die of corona in two districts
29 lakh poor families get relief assistance in Khulna Division
50 more people contract corona
Hilsa prices come down
Eight held with drugs in four districts
LGED repairs Taltali roads with quality
Three unnatural deaths in two districts


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft