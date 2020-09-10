Video
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:50 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Hilsa prices come down

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Sept 9: The prices of hilsa have come down in local markets due to abundant supply following huge catches from the rivers and the Bay of Bengal.
Fisher Lokman Mia of Charkhali Ferry Ghat in Bhandaria Upazila of the district said, "We are getting more hilsa than those of the last two weeks. If it continues for couple of weeks, we will be finically benefited."
A fish trader Manik Hawlader of Pirojpur main fish market said the prices of hilsa are going low due to the full season of the fish and the closure of export. But the prices will rise if the seagoing boats and trawlers can't collect plenty of fish.
A hilsa buyer at Pirojpur market Fahima Akhter said per kg hilsa weighing 600 to 700 grams is selling at Tk 500 to 550. Previously it was Tk 700 to 800 per kg.
Another Shafiqul Azam said per kg hilsa weighing 800 grams to one kg is selling at Tk 600 to 700, and that above one kg is selling at Tk 800 to 900.
District Fisheries Officer MA Bari said, "Fishers are netting huge hilsa but we are not sure how long they can because it depends on nature. Besides hilsa, other fishes are also arriving at the markets; so the hilsa prices are low."


