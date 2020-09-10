Video
Thursday, 10 September, 2020
Countryside

Eight held with drugs in four districts

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondents

Eight persons including five women were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Joypurhat, Naogaon, Cox's Bazar and Kishoreganj, in three days. 
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 350 sedative tablets in Kalai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Arrested Md Zohurul Islam, 35, is the son of Sahir Uddin of Shikta Village in the upazila.
RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp sources said a team of the elite force led by its Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid raided Bafalgari area in the morning and arrested Zohurul with the drugs.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Department of Narcotics Control detained five women along with 200 bottles of phensedyl in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The arrested women are Roshna Begum, 22, Piara Khatun, 24, Nuresa Begum, 20, Parul Begum, 30, and Shahinur, 35, hailed from Chapainawabganj.
On information, a team led by Lokman Hossain, assistant director of District Department of Narcotics Control, conducted a drive and detained them with the contraband syrup.
UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: RAB members, in a drive, detained a drug trader along with 10,000 yaba tablets in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday. 
The arrested person is Ridwan, 24, son of Zafar Alam, a resident of Kutupalang Village in the upazila.
RAB sources said the elite force conducted a drive in Kutupalang Dumping Station area in the afternoon and arrested Ridwan with yaba tablets.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a man along with six kilograms of hemp from Gangail area in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Monday.
Arrested Md Mazharul Islam, 17, is the son of Gunu Mia of Gangail Village in the upazila.
Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Company Commander Lt Md Shovon Khan said RAB members raided the area and arrested him with the hemp.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Karimganj PS in this connection.


