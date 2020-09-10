Video
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:50 PM
Home Countryside

LGED repairs Taltali roads with quality

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

TALTALI, BARGUNA, Sept 9: The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is developing different roads at Taltali Upazila of the district maintaining quality.
Already, quality carpeting has been done on a 4.5-km deplorable road ranging from Newpara Launch Ghat to Dhaka-Kuakata RHD Kalapara Ferry Ghat via Taltali JC Road.
LGED sources said more roads in Taltali are being developed.  Locals said high quality stones and required bitumen are being used in the repairing works.
The quality repairing of the roads was the much-cherished demand of the common people, said some locals including Sohag Hawlader and Jafar.
They also said they had to face hazards for these deplorable roads earlier.
They expressed gratitude to the LGED for their quality work.
Sources at the office of contractor Mithun Traders said the LGED authorities are monitoring the works of the roads  regularly.
Supervising Officer of the roads and Taltali LGED Deputy Assistant Engineer Sanjib Talukder said the road work is being done with quality.
The repairing work of the 4.5-km road has been completed within the scheduled time.




Upazila Engineer Md Ahmad Ali said they are working relentlessly to repair the roads.
"Our goal is to keep all the development projects of the present government on the right track," he added.


