Three unnatural deaths in two districts





LAXMIPUR: Two labourers died and two others were injured inhaling toxic gas while working in a septic tank in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Omar Faruk and Kamal Hossen.

The injured are Yusuf Chowdhury and Sohag Hossen.

Police, fire service and local sources said three labourers were working in a septic tank at one Yusuf Chowdhury's house in Hogaldahuri area under Bangakhan Union in the upazila at noon. At that time, Kamal and Faruq died inhaling toxic gas in the tank.

Later, Sohag andYusuf also fell sick while they went there to rescue them.

Locals took the injured to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, fire fighters rushed in and recovered the bodies from the tank.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Laxmipur Sadar Police Station Md Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident adding that after recovery, the bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

GOPALGANJ: A teenage boy died from snakebite in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Saiful Islam, 16, was the son of Saidur Rahman of Khatiagarh Village and a tenth grader at Durgapur High School in the upazila.

Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Sheikh Ashraful said Saiful was catching fish from an enclosure on Monday night. At that time, a venomous snake bit him, leaving him seriously injured.

Family members rushed him to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital, where he died under treatment.















