Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:50 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Countryside

Three unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a teenage boy died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Gopalganj, in three days.
LAXMIPUR: Two labourers died and two others were injured inhaling toxic gas while working in a septic tank in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Omar Faruk and Kamal Hossen.
The injured are Yusuf Chowdhury and Sohag Hossen.
Police, fire service and local sources said three labourers were working in a septic tank at one Yusuf Chowdhury's house in Hogaldahuri area under Bangakhan Union in the upazila at noon. At that time, Kamal and Faruq died inhaling toxic gas in the tank.
Later, Sohag andYusuf also fell sick while they went there to rescue them.
Locals took the injured to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.
Being informed, fire fighters rushed in and recovered the bodies from the tank.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Laxmipur Sadar Police Station Md Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident adding that after recovery, the bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
GOPALGANJ: A teenage boy died from snakebite in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Saiful Islam, 16, was the son of Saidur Rahman of Khatiagarh Village and a tenth grader at Durgapur High School in the upazila.
Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Sheikh Ashraful said Saiful was catching fish from an enclosure on Monday night. At that time, a venomous snake bit him, leaving him seriously injured.
Family members rushed him to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital, where he died under treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9,425 poor families to get vegetable seeds, saplings
Two die of corona in two districts
29 lakh poor families get relief assistance in Khulna Division
50 more people contract corona
Hilsa prices come down
Eight held with drugs in four districts
LGED repairs Taltali roads with quality
Three unnatural deaths in two districts


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft