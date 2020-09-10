Old man ‘kills self’

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Sept 9: An old man reportedly committed suicide in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Motahar Hossen, 60, was the son of late Montaz of Didarullah Village under Ward No. 6 in Char Khalifa Union of the upazila.

The deceased's relatives said Motahar killed self by taking poison in his house at night.

They also said the deceased was suffering from liver disease for long and his wife is a cancer patient; so he might have killed himself out of frustration.

Sub-Inspector of Daulatkhan Police Station Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind the suicide could not be known immediately.







