One killed in Sherpur road mishap





Deceased Ananda Mia, 17, was the son of Moin Uddin of Jogania area in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Ukilpara area of the municipality about 5pm, leaving its rider Ananda dead on the spot and his co-rider Sujon seriously injured.

Locals rushed Sujon to Nakla Upazila Health Complex and later, he was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital following deterioration of his condition.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver.









Officer-in-Charge of Nakla Police Station Alamgir Hossain Shah confirmed the incident adding that, a case was filed in this connection.





