Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:49 PM
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Countryside

Four drown in three dists

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondents

Three minor children and an elderly man drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Kurigram and Bhola, on Tuesday.
NOAKHALI: Two minor girls drowned in separate incidents in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Ria Moni, 1.5, daughter of Ramjan Ali, and Lamia, 1.5, daughter of Ripon Mia, residents of the upazila.
Ria drowned in a pond in the afternoon when her mother was busy with cooking.
She was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ria dead.
Meanwhile, Lamia went to her maternal grandmother's home in Char Hajari Union where she drowned in a pond in the morning.
The relatives, later, recovered Lamia's floating body.
Officer-in-Charge of Companiganj Police Station Md Arifur Rahman confirmed the incidents.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A septuagenarian man drowned in a pond in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Akbar Ali, 70, was a resident of Pandul Union in the upazila.
Local sources said he fell into a pond in the afternoon and drowned.
Later, his body was retrieved from the pond. Pandul Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Jabbar Monga confirmed the incident.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A nine-month-old boy drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Municipality of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Jabed was the son of Jafar, a resident of Ward No. 2 under the municipality.
Relatives said he drowned in a pond nearby the house at noon when his mother was busy with cooking.
Later, his body was found floating in the pond.
Locals took him to the Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jabed dead.
Medical Officer of the hospital Uttam Barua confirmed the matter.


