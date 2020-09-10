Two cops suspended in Barishal

BARISHAL, Sept 9: Two police officials of Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) were suspended on Monday Night for abuse of power, misconduct and corruption in the city.

The suspended policemen are Sub-Inspector (SI) Bashir Ahamed and Assistant ASI Shariful Islam Sharif.

Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) Commissioner M Shabuddin Khan issued the suspension order.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of BMP Kotwali Model PS Russell confirmed the matter adding that, after preliminary inquiry by the department, allegation of misconduct and abuse of power were proved.





