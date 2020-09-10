Video
Onion prices rise in Hili markets

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Sept 9: The prices of imported Indian onion in retail markets near Hili Port area in the district are on the rise.
The prices have increased by Tk 14 to Tk 15 per kg in two weeks as onions are now being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg depending on the varieties.
Retailers alleged that the wholesalers increase the onion prices on different pretexts.
Expressing anger, the buyers said the onion market was even stable two weeks back. But, prices of onion have increased again.
They alleged that the law-enforcers are not active to check the prices, neither are they conducting any drives.
Hili Land Port President of Importers and Exporters Group Harun Ur Rashid said as the flood affected different areas of India, some consignment of onion got rotten. Thus, the prices of onion are high even in Indian markets.
The wholesalers had to buy onion at higher prices.
If import of the essential commodity increases, the price will fall by September 20, he said.
Hakimpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdur Rafiul Alam said "I have contacted with some wholesalers."




Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has invited tenders for 400 metric tonnes of onions on the September 12 at HIli.
After TCB imports onion, the prices will go down, the UNO added.


