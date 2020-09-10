Video
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:49 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Foreign News

US to reduce troops in Iraq

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

BAGHDAD, Sept 9: US President Donald Trump was expected to announce further troop withdrawals Wednesday from Afghanistan and from Iraq, where several thousand US troops hunting down jihadist sleeper cells have faced increasing attacks blamed on pro-Iran factions.
The United States military on Wednesday announced that it would be reducing its presence in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 troops this month, formalizing a move that had been long expected.
The United States has around 5,200 troops that were deployed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State militant group. Officials in the U.S.-led coalition say Iraqi forces are now mostly able to handle the remnants of Islamic State on their own. The deadly bomb and rocket attacks have put additional pressure on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who has pledged to rein in rogue groups pledged to fight the US military presence.   -AFP


