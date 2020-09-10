Trump losing billionaire donors





Thirty-two billionaires and their spouses backed Biden versus 15 who gave to President Trump. Altogether 94 billionaires have now donated to Biden versus 92 who have given to Trump since he started fundraising in 2017.

Biden has the momentum. The former vice president received contributions from 27 billionaires or their spouses for the first time; contributions from 13 of them came after Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13, 2020, according to the Federal Election Commission filings.

Trump seemed to concede that his reelection campaign is running out of donors, requiring him to dip into his own pocket. "If I have to, I will," Trump told reporters when asked about spending his own cash. "Whatever it takes. We have to win."

But despite his bullish attitude, the financial difficulties facing the campaign show that Trump has a tricky path to a second term. Trump has effectively been campaigning for a second term throughout his administration, filing the paperwork for a run the same day as his 2017 inauguration. Since the start of 2019, his campaign has spent some $800 million, more than twice as much as that of Biden.

But despite that head start and the campaign's boastful descriptions of itself as a "juggernaut," the Trump train is reportedly hitting a funding wall. Biden, who began his quest for the White House with a slow, poorly funded effort, surprised many by overtaking Trump in the fundraising stakes this August with a $365 million haul -- shattering previous monthly records.

Now Trump will find the bills piling up as he accelerates travel, voter outreach and -- above all -- expensive television ad efforts ahead of November 3. A New York Times article published Monday homed in on profligate spending under then campaign manager Brad Parscale, particularly two ads aired during the Super Bowl with a reported price tag of $11 million.

Donald Trump said it would be an "insult" if Senator Kamala Harris became the first woman to be elected president, repeatedly mocking the Democratic vice presidential nominee at a North Carolina rally. -AFP

















