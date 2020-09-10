Coronavirus: Key global updates





GREEK MIGRANT CAMP GUTTED

Greece's largest migrant camp on the island of Lesbos is gutted by a huge fire early Wednesday, leaving more than 12,000 fleeing asylum seekers homeless, with reports that the blaze was started by migrants revolting against coronavirus isolation rules. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas says authorities face a "titanic" effort to shelter the homeless, as well as track down and isolate dozens of confirmed coronavirus infections among them.

EU SNAPS UP 200M VACCINES

The European Union executive announces it has reached a deal with a sixth pharmaceutical firm, BioNTech-Pfizer, to reserve a further 200 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine. "Our chances to develop and deploy a safe and effective vaccine have never been higher, both for Europeans here at home, or for the rest of the world," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says.

BRITAIN TIGHTENS RESTRICTIONS









The British government announces a tightening of rules on social gatherings amid concern at rising infection rates, particularly among young people. The law in England will change from next week to reduce the number of people who can gather socially from 30 to six, with some exemptions. -AFP





PARIS, Sept 9: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:GREEK MIGRANT CAMP GUTTEDGreece's largest migrant camp on the island of Lesbos is gutted by a huge fire early Wednesday, leaving more than 12,000 fleeing asylum seekers homeless, with reports that the blaze was started by migrants revolting against coronavirus isolation rules. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas says authorities face a "titanic" effort to shelter the homeless, as well as track down and isolate dozens of confirmed coronavirus infections among them.EU SNAPS UP 200M VACCINESThe European Union executive announces it has reached a deal with a sixth pharmaceutical firm, BioNTech-Pfizer, to reserve a further 200 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine. "Our chances to develop and deploy a safe and effective vaccine have never been higher, both for Europeans here at home, or for the rest of the world," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says.BRITAIN TIGHTENS RESTRICTIONSThe British government announces a tightening of rules on social gatherings amid concern at rising infection rates, particularly among young people. The law in England will change from next week to reduce the number of people who can gather socially from 30 to six, with some exemptions. -AFP