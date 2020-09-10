Video
UK breaks EU treaty, announces post-EU life

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

LONDON, Sept 9: Britain announces legislation on Wednesday for life outside the EU after throwing its trade talks with the bloc into jeopardy by announcing in advance that the new plans would break international law and "clarify" a deal it signed in January.
The announcement of the plans, which the government said would break international law "in a very specific and limited way", has contributed to concerns Britain could be cast out of the European Union's single market with no agreement on trade. The pound has slid 1.8% against the dollar since Friday and was at its lowest level in six weeks.
Britain quit the EU in January but has remained part of the single market under a status quo agreement which expires in December. It has been negotiating a trade deal that would then take effect, but says it is willing to walk away if it cannot agree favourable terms.
The British government minister responsible for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, told parliament on Tuesday that Wednesday's new bill would break international law but was needed to clarify the Brexit agreement in the event the sides fail to reach a trade deal.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he would speak to Johnson to express "very strong concerns" about the initiative while his deputy Leo Varadkar called it a "kamikaze" threat that had backfired.
Britain's top civil service lawyer resigned abruptly on Tuesday over what newspapers described as concern about government plans that would break the law.
The trade negotiations have all but stalled over disagreements over fisheries and state aid.   -REUTERS


