Palestine to soften stance





A draft resolution presented by the Palestinian envoy, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, does not include a call to condemn, or act against, the Emirates over the U.S.-brokered deal. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also issued instructions on Tuesday banning any offensive statements or actions towards Arab leaders, including UAE rulers.

Announced on Aug. 13, the accord was the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, and was forged largely through shared fears of Iran. The draft Palestinian resolution to be debated by Arab foreign ministers said the Israel-U.S.-Emirates announcement "doesn't diminish Arab consensus over the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian cause is the cause of the entire Arab nation". The tone is markedly different from that of Abbas, whose office on Aug. 13 called the accord "betrayal" and a "stab in the back of the Palestinian cause."

Separately, Saudi Arabia told an Arab League meeting on Wednesday it supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. But a statement released by the Saudi foreign ministry on remarks made by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud included no direct mention of a normalisation deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The prince said Riyadh supported the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the borders before the 1967 Middle East war, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement. During the 1967 war, Israel captured territory including the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which it still occupies.

Announced on Aug. 13, the UAE-Israel accord was the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, and was forged largely through shared fears of Iran.









In comments about the UAE at the Arab League meeting in Cairo, Palestinian FM Riyad al-Maliki referred to the accord as a "surprise", "a normalisation" and an "earthquake" that hit Arab consensus. But he avoided strong words such as "betrayal" that were used by Palestinian leaders in the immediate aftermath of the announcement. -REUTERS





