Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:49 PM
Water warning as climate risks intensify: UN

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020

Flames surround a segment of Lake Oroville as fire continues to spread at the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9. Dangerous dry winds whipped up California's record-breaking wildfires and ignited new blazes, as hundreds were evacuated by helicopter and tens of thousands were plunged into darkness by power outages across the western United States. Photo : Reuters

LONDON, Sept 9: Record temperatures are accelerating the rise of sea levels, melting glaciers and snow coverage and threatening the water supplies for billions, according to a major UN report Wednesday charting the "increasing and irreversible" impacts of climate change.
The multi-agency United in Science report said the world had seen its warmest five years on record in the last five years, adding that extreme weather events bore "a clear fingerprint" of climate change.
UN chief Antonio Guterres told AFP that nations must use the coronavirus crisis as a springboard to implement "transformational" green policies to make energy, transport, industry and everyday life more sustainable.
If they fail, he warned humanity was "doomed".   The report, coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said humanity was not on track to meet the targets for emission reductions that would avert devastating global warming.
It highlighted "the increasing and irreversible impacts of climate change, which affects glaciers, oceans, nature, economies and human living conditions and is often felt through water-related hazards like drought or flooding".
Warmer temperatures have seen reductions in the world's glaciers and ice sheets, threatening fresh water supplies. The United Nations' science advisory panel for climate change, the IPCC, has forecast that oceans will rise by up to a metre by the end of the century, and even more after that. The new report said that between 2016 and 2019 glacier mass loss was greater than all past five-year periods since 1950, adding that sea-level rise was accelerating. It said 1.2 billion people are currently at risk of flooding and predicted this will rise to 1.6 billion by 2050. Meanwhile, water scarcity is set to increase, with up to 3.2 billion people predicted to live in areas with insufficient water by 2050, compared to 1.9 billion in the 2010s.   -AFP


