US-China friction dominates Asia summits





The summit comes just days after China launched ballistic missiles in the flashpoint waters as part of live-fire exercises and as Washington and Beijing clash over a range of issues from trade to the coronavirus.

Russia, Japan, Australia, South Korea and India are among those remotely joining an event hosted by Vietnam that will include a 27-nation security forum, as concern grows about rhetoric and accidental conflict, and about other countries being caught up in the fray.

"The regional geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape, including the South China Sea, are witnessing growing volatilities that are detrimental to peace and stability," Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in his opening speech at the summit.

The 10 ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.









The role of international law and multilateral institutions were being "greatly challenged", Pham Binh Minh, Vietnam's foreign minister, said in his opening remarks. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi cautioned the United States and China against entangling South East Asian nations in their geopolitical battle. "We don't want to get trapped by this rivalry," Retno told Reuters ahead of the ASEAN Regional Forum, which will convene on Sept. 12.

Retno said ASEAN did not want to take sides, while also describing the increased militarisation in the South China Sea as "worrying". The United States has spoken out strongly against China over trade, technology and its maritime conduct, and President Donald Trump has trumpeted his tough approach to China in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election. -REUTERS



