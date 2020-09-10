Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:48 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Sports

France record in Croatia WC final victory repeat

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

PARIS, SEPT 9: Eduardo Camavinga said he was "proud for his family" after becaming France's youngest international for 106 years as Les Bleus won a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final with a 4-2 Nations League victory over Croatia on Tuesday.
Rennes Midfielder Camavinga, aged 17 years and nine months, replaced N'Golo Kante at the Stade de France in the second half and is only surpassed by Julien Verbrugghe, aged 16 years and 10 months in 1906, and Maurice Gastiger, at 17 years and 4 months in 1914.
"Firstly I feel joy and pride for my family and all the French population," said Camavinga, who was born in Angola to Congolese parents, but who moved to France at the age of two and only received French nationality in November.
"I have often played against older players and I think that has allowed me to have a certain amount of maturity," he added.
Didier Deschamps' World Cup winners are second on goal difference in Group A behind Portugal who beat Sweden 2-0 as Cristiano Ronaldo crossed the 100-goal mark for his country.
Deschamps made seven changes from Saturday's win in Solna with Wissam Ben Yedder and Anthony Martial leading the attack after Kylian Mbappe contracted Covid-19.
Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamecano, Olivier Giroud as well as an own goal from the visitors' goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic secured a repeat result from Russia two years ago.
Former Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren opened the scoring for the visitors in a near-empty ground due to the coronavirus pandemic with a half-volleyed effort inside the hosts' box after a quarter of an hour of play.
Griezmann, who missed a penalty in the weekend's victory, equalised with two minutes of the first half remaining by side-footing home Martial's low cross.
Manchester United's Martial was involved in the next French goal a minute into injury time.
Dominik Livakovic fumbled Martial's attempt into his goal after Ben Yedder's dangerous ball.
The sides were equal once again 10 minutes into the second half as Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic split the home side's defence in half with a tidy through ball.
Substitute Josip Brekalo held up possession well before sliding his effort past Hugo Lloris.




Camavinga's historic moment came 27 minutes from time as he substitued Chelsea's Kante.
Deschamps' side claimed all three points with two goals in the final 25 minutes.
Upamecano claimed the third goal, and his first in international football, with a header from a Griezmann corner.
Chelsea's Giroud then converted a 77th-minute penalty for the fourth before France closed out the game.   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France record in Croatia WC final victory repeat
Osaka, Zverev into US Open last four
Serena looks to earn US Open semi-final berth
England's Malan tops T20 batting rankings
Hazlewood looks to take T20 momentum into England ODIs
BHF to finalise venue of camp in next EC meeting
C-19 test samples collected from Mithun, Gibson
Australia regain top spot in T20 rankings from England


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft