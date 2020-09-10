Osaka, Zverev into US Open last four





NEW YORK, SEPT 9: Japan's Naomi Osaka sailed into the semi-finals of the US Open on Tuesday as Alexander Zverev of Germany booked his spot in the last four of the men's draw.Osaka, the tournament's fourth seed, swept aside unseeded Shelby Rogers in straight sets to set up a match with Jennifer Brady for a place in Saturday's final.The 22-year-old Osaka required just 1hr 20 min inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium to defeat the 27-year-old Rogers 6-3, 6-4.Osaka, the world number 9, said her victory was payback for three previous defeats to the 93rd-ranked Rogers.They included a 2017 loss on clay in Charleston that Osaka said had left "a really bad aftertaste in my mouth.""Honestly, I just felt like she had the upper hand because I've never beaten her," Osaka said."And those memories are stuck in my head so I consider this a little bit of revenge," she added. -AFP