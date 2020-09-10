Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:48 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Sports

Serena looks to earn US Open semi-final berth

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning match point in the third set during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. photo: AFP

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning match point in the third set during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. photo: AFP

NEW YORK, SEPT 9: Serena Williams bids to enter the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday as top men's seeds Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev aim to edge closer to a maiden Grand Slam title.
Williams, the tournament's third seed, takes on unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Arthur Ashe court for a spot in the last four. The 38-year-old Williams is chasing a 24th singles Grand Slam title that would equal Margaret Court's record.
It has been more than three years since Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open when she was already pregnant with daughter Olympia. Williams has come close since, reaching four major finals only to come away empty handed.
Pironkova, herself a mother, only returned to tennis this year following a three-year absence from the circuit.
"Definitely a tough one," said Pironkova, who has never beaten Williams in four previous meetings.
"Playing such a champion, such a legend of the game, it's a tremendous honor," she added. The winner will play either former world number one Victoria Azarenka or 16th seed Belgian Elise Mertens for a place in Saturday's final.
Fourth seed Naomi Osaka plays Jennifer Brady, on Thursday, in the other semi-final of the women's draw.
Pironkova's last tournament appearance before this year's US Open had been the 2017 Wimbledon championships when she exited in the second round. She gave birth to her son during her break from tennis but elected to return in 2020, only to see her comeback plans disrupted by the coronavirus shutdown.
A tournament victory for Williams at the weekend would also see her break away from Chris Evert, on six titles, as the most decorated US Open champion of the women's game in the modern era.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France record in Croatia WC final victory repeat
Osaka, Zverev into US Open last four
Serena looks to earn US Open semi-final berth
England's Malan tops T20 batting rankings
Hazlewood looks to take T20 momentum into England ODIs
BHF to finalise venue of camp in next EC meeting
C-19 test samples collected from Mithun, Gibson
Australia regain top spot in T20 rankings from England


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft