Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:48 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Sports

England's Malan tops T20 batting rankings

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

SOUTHAMPTON, SEPT 9: England's Dawid Malan has replaced Pakistan's Babar Azam as the world's top-ranked Twenty20 batsman after a fine series against Australia, the International Cricket Council announced Wednesday.
The 33-year-old left-hander is not a high-profile figure in the world game but has burnished his record after scores of 66, 42 and 21 against Australia saw him jump four places in the ICC standings.
Malan now has eight scores of fifty or more in just 16 career T20 internationals, with an average of 48.71 and an equally impressive strike rate of 146.66.
Pakistan captain Babar dropped down to number two, while Australia captain Aaron Finch remained third in the batting standings.
"Obviously his form in T20 as it stands is phenomenal and it seems to keep getting better the more he bats," said England coach Chris Silverwood of Malan.
"It's good to watch him. He's worked hard to get into the team and when he's got his opportunity he's taken it, which is superb. His record is brilliant at the moment, good on him."
There was more good news for Malan on Wednesday when he was added as a reserve for the three-match one-day international series against Australia in Manchester starting on Friday.
Malan replaces Joe Denly in the 50-over world champions' three-man standby list.
But with opener Jason Roy passed fit after a side strain and the promising Phil Salt also selected as a batting reserve, Malan will do well to force his way into England's ODI team.
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has climbed two places to seventh in the global T20 rankings.
Rashid took an impressive 3-21 against Australia at Southampton on Tuesday but could not prevent England losing by five wickets, although they still won the series 2-1.
The victory saw Australia regain their status as the number one ranked side in the format after England briefly claimed top spot, with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar remaining third in the bowling standings and paceman Kane Richardson breaking into the top 10.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France record in Croatia WC final victory repeat
Osaka, Zverev into US Open last four
Serena looks to earn US Open semi-final berth
England's Malan tops T20 batting rankings
Hazlewood looks to take T20 momentum into England ODIs
BHF to finalise venue of camp in next EC meeting
C-19 test samples collected from Mithun, Gibson
Australia regain top spot in T20 rankings from England


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft