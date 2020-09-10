Hazlewood looks to take T20 momentum into England ODIs





Hazlewood, playing his first T20 international in more than four years, took 1-23 from his four overs, including the wicket of dangerman Tom Banton, as Australia beat England by five wickets in Southampton on Tuesday.

Victory could not prevent England winning the three-match series 2-1 but it meant Australia leapfrogged the hosts as the world's top-ranked T20 side.

"It feels great to get a win after such a long break," Hazlewood said on Wednesday. "Being the number one T20 side is always a great feeling and yes, the win will give us momentum heading into the ODI series."

The 29-year-old paceman added: "It was good to be playing T20 cricket again for Australia. It's been a long time." -AFP















