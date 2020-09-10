Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:48 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Sports

BHF to finalise venue of camp in next EC meeting

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) will finalise the venue of the youth hockey team's training camp in their next executive committee's meeting scheduled to be held on September 15.
"We'll finalise the venue of the youth hockey team's camp in the next executive committee's meeting on September 15 … our first choice was Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) for the camp venue but as the BKSP cannot confirm us at this moment so we are thinking to arrange the camp at Moulana Bhasani national hockey stadium," said the BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS today.
It will be easier for us as well as for the players if the camp can be arranged at a hockey stadium but all will be finalised at our executive committee's meeting, said the BHF acting general secretary.
Earlier, the BHF fixed a tentative date of October 1 for youth hockey team's preparation camp ahead of the Bangabandhu U-21 men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey.
Replying to a question he said they would probably call the thirty six players, who were earlier picked up for the camp.
The BHF will host the Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey scheduled to be held on 21-30 January next at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
The ten countries are Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, India, Oman, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh.
Among the ten countries top six teams - Bangladesh, India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea and Malaysia - of last tournament will directly play this year's tournament while remaining four teams - China, Chinese Taipei , Oman and Uzbekistan - have come after participating in the selection round held in Oman last year.
The top three countries of the Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the next edition of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.
The tournament was scheduled for June 4-14 this year but it was postponed and shifted to January next due to COVID-19 pandemic.   -BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
France record in Croatia WC final victory repeat
Osaka, Zverev into US Open last four
Serena looks to earn US Open semi-final berth
England's Malan tops T20 batting rankings
Hazlewood looks to take T20 momentum into England ODIs
BHF to finalise venue of camp in next EC meeting
C-19 test samples collected from Mithun, Gibson
Australia regain top spot in T20 rankings from England


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft