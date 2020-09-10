BHF to finalise venue of camp in next EC meeting





"We'll finalise the venue of the youth hockey team's camp in the next executive committee's meeting on September 15 … our first choice was Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) for the camp venue but as the BKSP cannot confirm us at this moment so we are thinking to arrange the camp at Moulana Bhasani national hockey stadium," said the BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS today.

It will be easier for us as well as for the players if the camp can be arranged at a hockey stadium but all will be finalised at our executive committee's meeting, said the BHF acting general secretary.

Earlier, the BHF fixed a tentative date of October 1 for youth hockey team's preparation camp ahead of the Bangabandhu U-21 men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey.

Replying to a question he said they would probably call the thirty six players, who were earlier picked up for the camp.

The BHF will host the Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey scheduled to be held on 21-30 January next at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.

The ten countries are Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, India, Oman, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh.

Among the ten countries top six teams - Bangladesh, India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea and Malaysia - of last tournament will directly play this year's tournament while remaining four teams - China, Chinese Taipei , Oman and Uzbekistan - have come after participating in the selection round held in Oman last year.

The top three countries of the Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the next edition of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.

The tournament was scheduled for June 4-14 this year but it was postponed and shifted to January next due to COVID-19 pandemic. -BSS















The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) will finalise the venue of the youth hockey team's training camp in their next executive committee's meeting scheduled to be held on September 15."We'll finalise the venue of the youth hockey team's camp in the next executive committee's meeting on September 15 … our first choice was Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) for the camp venue but as the BKSP cannot confirm us at this moment so we are thinking to arrange the camp at Moulana Bhasani national hockey stadium," said the BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS today.It will be easier for us as well as for the players if the camp can be arranged at a hockey stadium but all will be finalised at our executive committee's meeting, said the BHF acting general secretary.Earlier, the BHF fixed a tentative date of October 1 for youth hockey team's preparation camp ahead of the Bangabandhu U-21 men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey.Replying to a question he said they would probably call the thirty six players, who were earlier picked up for the camp.The BHF will host the Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey scheduled to be held on 21-30 January next at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.The ten countries are Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, India, Oman, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh.Among the ten countries top six teams - Bangladesh, India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea and Malaysia - of last tournament will directly play this year's tournament while remaining four teams - China, Chinese Taipei , Oman and Uzbekistan - have come after participating in the selection round held in Oman last year.The top three countries of the Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the next edition of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.The tournament was scheduled for June 4-14 this year but it was postponed and shifted to January next due to COVID-19 pandemic. -BSS