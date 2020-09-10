

C-19 test samples collected from Mithun, Gibson

"Mithun and Gibson give their samples today," BCB sports physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury told media on Wednesday. "Report of them is expected to get tomorrow".

BCB's medical unit collected samples of 17 cricketers and seven supporting staffs on September 7. Report found cricketer Saif Hassan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee positive for Covid-19. They are currently in 14-day isolation even though they have no visible symptom of coronavirus.

On Tuesday medical unit conducted Test of eight and all of them were supporting staffs. "All were found negative," informed Chowdhury.

C-19 test samples collected from Mithun, Gibson

practice matches against Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team, who will also stay in Sri Lanka due to their series against Lankan HP team.

The itinerary of the three-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is yet to be released but according to the BCB, the first Test is on October 24. The first two Tests will be hosted by Kandy while the third and final Test will be held in Colombo.















Middle order batsman Mohammad Mithun couldn't give sample on Monday and Tuesday while pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson reached Dhaka on Tuesday missing prescheduled flight earlier. So, BCB medical team collected samples from them on Wednesday."Mithun and Gibson give their samples today," BCB sports physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury told media on Wednesday. "Report of them is expected to get tomorrow".BCB's medical unit collected samples of 17 cricketers and seven supporting staffs on September 7. Report found cricketer Saif Hassan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee positive for Covid-19. They are currently in 14-day isolation even though they have no visible symptom of coronavirus.On Tuesday medical unit conducted Test of eight and all of them were supporting staffs. "All were found negative," informed Chowdhury.Bangladesh will travel Sri Lanka by the last week of September to play three-match Test series starting on October 24. The 2nd phase coronavirus test for Tigers ahead of the tour will be conducted soon after arrival at the hotel on September 18 while the 3rd round test will be carried out on September 21. The last round test will be done before taking off the plane by the end of the month.practice matches against Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team, who will also stay in Sri Lanka due to their series against Lankan HP team.The itinerary of the three-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is yet to be released but according to the BCB, the first Test is on October 24. The first two Tests will be hosted by Kandy while the third and final Test will be held in Colombo.