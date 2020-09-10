BCB support staff test negative for Covid-19





"All of the support staff who gave their sample on Tuesday were found negative. No player gave their sample on Tuesday as far as I am concerned," said BCB sports physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury.

The BCB is currently collecting the sample of the players and the support staff for the coronavirus test as the national team and High Performance (HP) team is set to visit Sri Lanka in the last week of this month.









A total of 17 players and seven support staff gave their sample on Monday from which national Test opener Saif Hassan and trainer Nick Lee were tested positive. They are currently in 14-day isolation even though they have no visible symptom of coronavirus.

Positive result of Saif and Lee made BCB worried as the Sri Lanka tour was approaching fast. However to their relief, no support staff were found positive later. -BSS



All of the eight support staff of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), who gave their sample on Tuesday found negative for Covid-19, much to the relief of the board."All of the support staff who gave their sample on Tuesday were found negative. No player gave their sample on Tuesday as far as I am concerned," said BCB sports physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury.The BCB is currently collecting the sample of the players and the support staff for the coronavirus test as the national team and High Performance (HP) team is set to visit Sri Lanka in the last week of this month.A total of 17 players and seven support staff gave their sample on Monday from which national Test opener Saif Hassan and trainer Nick Lee were tested positive. They are currently in 14-day isolation even though they have no visible symptom of coronavirus.Positive result of Saif and Lee made BCB worried as the Sri Lanka tour was approaching fast. However to their relief, no support staff were found positive later. -BSS