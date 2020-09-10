Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:48 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Sports

BCB support staff test negative for Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

All of the eight support staff of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), who gave their sample on Tuesday found negative for Covid-19, much to the relief of the board.
"All of the support staff who gave their sample on Tuesday were found negative. No player gave their sample on Tuesday as far as I am concerned," said BCB sports physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury.
The BCB is currently collecting the sample of the players and the support staff for the coronavirus test as the national team and High Performance (HP) team is set to visit Sri Lanka in the last week of this month.




A total of 17 players and seven support staff gave their sample on Monday from which national Test opener Saif Hassan and trainer Nick Lee were tested positive. They are currently in 14-day isolation even though they have no visible symptom of coronavirus.
Positive result of Saif and Lee made BCB worried as the Sri Lanka tour was approaching fast. However to their relief, no support staff were found positive later.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France record in Croatia WC final victory repeat
Osaka, Zverev into US Open last four
Serena looks to earn US Open semi-final berth
England's Malan tops T20 batting rankings
Hazlewood looks to take T20 momentum into England ODIs
BHF to finalise venue of camp in next EC meeting
C-19 test samples collected from Mithun, Gibson
Australia regain top spot in T20 rankings from England


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft