

Biplob eyes Tigers’ cap for red-ball game

"The ultimate target of every cricketer is to play red-ball game," Biplob is seen to said in a video message uploaded by the BCB. "I also dream and I'll give my best if I get chance".

The most area of lamentation for Bangladesh cricket is unavailability of a leggy. Alok Kapali was the 1st Bangladesh leg-spinner but was used as part-timer. BCB later on, worked a lot with Juabir Hossain Likhon and Tanvir Haider but both attempts proven wrong. From this point of view Biplob's exposure is so far so good.

"I started practicing with leg bowling and gradually increased concentration on googly, flipper etc. Hopeful to do well in near future," he revealed his work-plan.

All local and international fixtures of Bangladesh cricket were hold from March amidst Covid-19 treat. BCB prepared guidelines for cricketers to work out staying home but practicing at home hardly enough to keep physical and mental fitness. Like his fellow players, Biplob also missed working at field. He said, "Couldn't work much during lock-down. Watched videos of my bowling to trace out lacking, tried to find out the areas to be develop'.









The bowling all-rounder have poured 10 wickets is his bag so far playing seven T20i matches is one of most prospective future stars of Bangladesh cricket. He is delighted getting scope to practice at ground against batsman. He said, "You can't justify yourself as a bowler if there is no batsman against you. When you bowl to a batsman you'll be able to identify your strengths and weaknesses. I'm feeling better since I get batsman to bowl now".





