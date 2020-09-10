Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:48 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Sports

Biplob eyes Tigers’ cap for red-ball game

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

Biplob eyes Tigers’ cap for red-ball game

Biplob eyes Tigers’ cap for red-ball game

Young leggy Aminul Islam Biplob has already became an essential part of Bangladesh T20 squad and now he is keen to represent Bangladesh in longer version game. He is working on bowling variation to enrich his skills.
"The ultimate target of every cricketer is to play red-ball game," Biplob is seen to said in a video message uploaded by the BCB. "I also dream and I'll give my best if I get chance".
The most area of lamentation for Bangladesh cricket is unavailability of a leggy. Alok Kapali was the 1st Bangladesh leg-spinner but was used as part-timer. BCB later on, worked a lot with Juabir Hossain Likhon and Tanvir Haider but both attempts proven wrong. From this point of view Biplob's exposure is so far so good.
"I started practicing with leg bowling and gradually increased concentration on googly, flipper etc. Hopeful to do well in near future," he revealed his work-plan.  
All local and international fixtures of Bangladesh cricket were hold from March amidst Covid-19 treat. BCB prepared guidelines for cricketers to work out staying home but practicing at home hardly enough to keep physical and mental fitness. Like his fellow players, Biplob also missed working at field. He said, "Couldn't work much during lock-down. Watched videos of my bowling to trace out lacking, tried to find out the areas to be develop'.




The bowling all-rounder have poured 10 wickets is his bag so far playing seven T20i matches is one of most prospective future stars of Bangladesh cricket. He is delighted getting scope to practice at ground against batsman. He said, "You can't justify yourself as a bowler if there is no batsman against you. When you bowl to a batsman you'll be able to identify your strengths and weaknesses. I'm feeling better since I get batsman to bowl now".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France record in Croatia WC final victory repeat
Osaka, Zverev into US Open last four
Serena looks to earn US Open semi-final berth
England's Malan tops T20 batting rankings
Hazlewood looks to take T20 momentum into England ODIs
BHF to finalise venue of camp in next EC meeting
C-19 test samples collected from Mithun, Gibson
Australia regain top spot in T20 rankings from England


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft