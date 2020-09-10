Video
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:48 PM
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
No objection lodged against candidates

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

Wednesday was the day scheduled for lodging objection against one's candidateship for the upcoming executive committee election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to be held on October 3 and not a single objection was lodged to the BFF Election Commission till the end of the day.
BFF Chief Election Commissioner Mejbah Ahmed said, "We received no objection at the end of objection lodging time at 3:00pm on Wednesday. Our next step is sorting the candidate forms and it will continue till 3:00pm on Friday. Since there was no objection regarding any of the candidates it will be easier to settle on the final list of candidates for the election."




A total of 49 candidates brought forms to compete for 21 post of the executive committee of BFF in the election. All of the candidates had submitted their forms to the commission earlier on Tuesday.
The form sorting and scrutiny process will be done within 11 September while the candidates can be able to withdraw their candidateship till 12 September. The BFF Election Commission will announce the final candidate list on September 13.


