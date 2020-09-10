Video
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:47 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Back Page

4 of a family among 6 killed in Barishal road crash

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Sept 9: Six people including four of a family were killed on Wednesday after a covered-van collided head-on with an ambulance in Atipara area of Wazirpur in Barishal.




The deceased were identified as Arif Hossain, 40, his mother Kohinur Begum, 60, his wife Sheuly Begum, 35, his brother Md Kaiyum, 38, and ambulance drive Md Alamgir Hossain, 38. The Identity of another deceased could not be known immediately.
The family was returning from Dhaka with the body of their three-day old daughter who died in a Dhaka hospital in the morning, police said.
Witnesses said while the Jhalakathi- bound ambulance was returning from Dhaka a covered-van of Gazi Rice Mills collided with it, leaving six people dead.
After colliding with the ambulance the covered-van instantly hit another covered-van that was running behind it, witnesses said. Officer-in-Charge of Wazirpur Police Station Ziaul Ahsan said they recovered six bodies from the spot and all of them were the passengers of the ambulance.



