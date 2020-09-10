Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:47 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Back Page

Pandemic threatens lives of millions of children: UN

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

PARIS, Sept 9: Disruptions to health services due to the pandemic are putting millions of additional lives at risk worldwide, the United Nations said Wednesday, warning that Covid-19 could reverse decades of progress in reducing child mortality.
The past 30 years have seen remarkable strides forward in preventing or treating causes of infant deaths including premature births and pneumonia.
New mortality estimates published by the UN's children's fund UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the World Bank Group found that 2019 saw the lowest number of global under-five deaths on record. Last year around 5.2 million children died due to preventable illness, compared with 12.5 million in 1990.
But it warned that the pandemic risked undoing all this by cutting routine child and maternal health services.
A UNICEF survey across 77 countries found 68 percent reported at least some disruption in child health checks and immunisations.
Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director, said that children and mothers particularly in low- and middle-income countries were being denied access to healthcare as Covid-19 cases clog national infrastructure. "The global community has come too far towards eliminating preventable child deaths to allow the pandemic to stop us in our tracks," she said.




"Without urgent investments to re-start disrupted health systems and services, millions of children under five, especially newborns, could die."
Neo-natal care in developing nations is relatively inexpensive and can profoundly affect child survival rates.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 of a family among 6 killed in Barishal road crash
Oxford vaccine trial paused after unexplained illness
Pandemic threatens lives of millions of children: UN
BNP wants govt to lift travel restriction on Khaleda
NBR cancels income tax fair
Order on charge framing against 25 Sept 15
Ghoraghat UNO improving at HDU of hospital
Activities at Ctg airport resume after 3 months


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft