Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:47 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Back Page

BNP wants govt to lift travel restriction on Khaleda

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

BNP on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of restriction on its ailing Chairperson Khaleda Zia from going abroad for treatment.
"We think it's inhumane for the government to ban our party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia from going abroad for treatment," said party standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan. He said, "We think it'll be a humanitarian act to lift such ban so that our leader can go abroad, if necessary, for medical treatment. This's now our demand. "
The BNP leader made the demand while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at party founder Ziaur Rahman's grave together with the leaders of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, marking its 42nd founding anniversary.
As the six-month suspension of her sentences in two graft cases expires on September 24, Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the government on August 25 for its extension. On September 3, the Law Ministry gave its positive opinion for extending the suspension of Khaleda's sentences for six months more based on two conditions -- receiving treatment staying at her Gulshan residence and not leaving the country.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 of a family among 6 killed in Barishal road crash
Oxford vaccine trial paused after unexplained illness
Pandemic threatens lives of millions of children: UN
BNP wants govt to lift travel restriction on Khaleda
NBR cancels income tax fair
Order on charge framing against 25 Sept 15
Ghoraghat UNO improving at HDU of hospital
Activities at Ctg airport resume after 3 months


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft