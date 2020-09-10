BNP wants govt to lift travel restriction on Khaleda





"We think it's inhumane for the government to ban our party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia from going abroad for treatment," said party standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan. He said, "We think it'll be a humanitarian act to lift such ban so that our leader can go abroad, if necessary, for medical treatment. This's now our demand. "

The BNP leader made the demand while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at party founder Ziaur Rahman's grave together with the leaders of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, marking its 42nd founding anniversary.

As the six-month suspension of her sentences in two graft cases expires on September 24, Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the government on August 25 for its extension. On September 3, the Law Ministry gave its positive opinion for extending the suspension of Khaleda's sentences for six months more based on two conditions -- receiving treatment staying at her Gulshan residence and not leaving the country. -UNB

















