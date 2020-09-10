Order on charge framing against 25 Sept 15





After conclusion of hearing on the discharge petitions of the rest seven accused, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the STT -1 of Dhaka set the date for passing the order.

Earlier on September 2 the same court heard the partial hearing on charge framing in the sensational case.

The defence lawyers claimed their clients were innocents and they prayed to the court to discharge them.

On the other hand, three government lawyers Adv Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, Ehsanul Haque Samaji and Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan concluded their charge hearing with a prayer to frame charges.

On Wednesday the prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan in his concluding submission said the accused killed mercilessly by beating. They did not give water as he wanted it before death, so accused deserves punishment. Eventually, he pleaded before the court to frame charges.

In the charge hearing lawyers Adv Md Mahbub Uddin, Adv Aminul Gani Titu, Adv Monjur Alam, Adv Faruk Ahmed and other defence lawyers were present in the court.

Twenty-two arrested accused were produced before the court.

On January 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took charges into cognizance against 25 BUET students in the case.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.

He was found dead on the staircase of the residential hall in the early hours of October 7 after he was taken to Room No-2011 on October 6 and beaten up mercilessly.

In this connection Abrar's father Barkat Ullah filed a case with Chawak Bazar police against 19 BUET students.

Inspector Wahiduzzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet accusing 25 BUET students on November 13 last year.

The charge sheeted accused, most of them BCL leaders and activists, are Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mostaba Rafid.

Arrested eight accused gave confessional statements before the several Metropolitan Magistrates.

Among the charge sheeted accused 22 are behind bars while three are absconding.















