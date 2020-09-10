Ghoraghat UNO improving at HDU of hospital

Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam, who was severely injured in an attack by miscreants, will be kept at High dependency Unit (HDU) of National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital till Saturday.

"Her head stitches will be cut on that day. After that, we will take next decision about her," the hospital Joint Director Dr Badrul Alam informed journalists on Wednesday. He said overall health condition of Wahida, except the right side of her body, is normal. She is improving slowly and is now in full senses. She is being given normal food.

Institute's Neuro Trauma Dept head Dr Mohammad Zahed Hossain said the right side of her body has sense but not responding. She can feel if touch on that part. She is being given physiotherapy for improvement.









