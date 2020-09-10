Video
Thursday, 10 September, 2020
Home Back Page

Activities at Ctg airport resume after 3 months

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Sept 9: Activities at the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport resumed after remaining suspended for three months due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The Fly Dubai will resume its two flights from Chattogram to Dubai on Thursday.
Earlier, Bangladesh Biman's two flights on the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route resumed operation on September 3 while the Air Arabia resumed its international flights on September 7.
At present, four international flights, including Bangladesh Biman, are operating from Shah Amanat International Airport. Besides, ten domestic flights are running daily on the Chattogram-Dhaka route.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Wing Commander Sarwar-e Zaman, Airport Manager of SAIA, said activities at the airport had been suspended since March 26 for corona pandemic.
The domestic flights resumed operations in the first week of July with a limited number of passengers while the international flights resumed operation on September 3. 
Now ten domestic flights are carrying nearly 5000 passengers monthly, the airport sources said.
In 2017, a total of ten airlines including seven foreign airlines and three local airlines operated daily carrying more than 63,000 passengers monthly, sources said.
In 2019, before suspension of the activities at the airport, the Airport Manager said, more than 17.78 lakh passengers travelled through the airport.




The Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport (SAIA) was constructed with the financial assistance of the Overseas Economic Cooperation Fund (OECF) of Japan at a cost of about Tk5.41 billion in 1998.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
