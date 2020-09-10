Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:47 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Back Page

Sinha Murder

Four accused police men confess

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, Sept 9: Four policemen, accused in Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan killing case, gave their confessional statements in a court here on Wednesday.  Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah recorded their statement.
The four accused are ASI Liton Miah, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.
They were produced in the court of Cox's Bazar Sadar-4 Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah around 11:00am by senior ASP of RAB, Khairul Islam,  also the Investigation Officer of the case.
Dr Shaheen Md Abdur Rahman, resident doctor of the hospital said they were taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital around 10:00am in the morning for health check-up from RAB custody.
With the four, 12 accused in the case have so far given confessional statements. Pradeep Kumar Das, former officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station is the only accused in the case who has not yet confessed to the crimes.
On July 31 night, Maj (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan, 36, was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.
Later, his sister Sharmen Shahria Ferdousi filed a case where she made Baharchhara Investigation Centre's Inspector Liakat Ali as prime accused and Teknaf Police Station OC as the accused number two. Besides, seven more policemen were made accused in the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 of a family among 6 killed in Barishal road crash
Oxford vaccine trial paused after unexplained illness
Pandemic threatens lives of millions of children: UN
BNP wants govt to lift travel restriction on Khaleda
NBR cancels income tax fair
Order on charge framing against 25 Sept 15
Ghoraghat UNO improving at HDU of hospital
Activities at Ctg airport resume after 3 months


Latest News
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
FM Momen gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft