Four accused police men confess





The four accused are ASI Liton Miah, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.

They were produced in the court of Cox's Bazar Sadar-4 Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah around 11:00am by senior ASP of RAB, Khairul Islam, also the Investigation Officer of the case.

Dr Shaheen Md Abdur Rahman, resident doctor of the hospital said they were taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital around 10:00am in the morning for health check-up from RAB custody.

With the four, 12 accused in the case have so far given confessional statements. Pradeep Kumar Das, former officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station is the only accused in the case who has not yet confessed to the crimes.

On July 31 night, Maj (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan, 36, was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

Later, his sister Sharmen Shahria Ferdousi filed a case where she made Baharchhara Investigation Centre's Inspector Liakat Ali as prime accused and Teknaf Police Station OC as the accused number two. Besides, seven more policemen were made accused in the case.















