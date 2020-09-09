Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:53 AM
latest
Home Editorial

Recover lost canals the quickest

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Recover lost canals the quickest

Recover lost canals the quickest

According to a lead news report of this newspaper, approximately 19 canals have disappeared from the map of Dhaka city. Moreover, existing 26 canals have also become endangered due to inefficient management by authorities and illegal land grabbing. Not to mention, encroachers are mostly the influential people, businessmen, government high officials and political leaders.

0The experts have opined that construction of culverts and walkways over the canals are also two key reasons behind the disappearance of canals and water bodies in the city. And therefore, it is suggested to remove the culverts, walkways and illegal infrastructures from the canals and water bodies.

However, we cannot deny that our gross negligence is also responsible for the disappearance of our city canals.  Most of the city's garbage is being dumped in the canals due to our lack of awareness, as we have shortage of open space for dumping garbage. Furthermore, our unplanned and un-coordinated urbanisation has also taken toll on the canals. As a result, most canals are getting clogged or dying gradually. And we citizens of metropolis suffer from water-logging dilemma every year for these manmade predicaments.

DSCC Mayor already sought to take charge of the canals and so far 10 water bodies have been revived. Well, this move by DSCC deserves kudos. On the other hand, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) till now has not taken such initiative. However, they prepared an illustrated report back in 2016 on the root causes of water logging which showed that of total 43 canals in the capital, 26 are being maintained by Dhaka WASA, 8 by Dhaka district administration and 9 canals have been converted into box-culverts, roads and sewerage lines. The DNCC report also showed that the existing canals have turned into high drains and filled with garbage due to lack of water flow.





 Hundreds of crores are spent every year to recover and turn canals and drains operational. In FY 2019-20, DSCC had allocated Tk 8 crore 30 lakh and DNCC had allocated Tk 262 crore for construction of roads, sidewalks and surface drains. Despite allocating such huge amounts, the outcome is negligible.

We have reiterated in our previous editorials that we need to take holistic and sensible approach to recover canals. We know who the grabbers are and the reasons for grabbing, but still we could not come up with a comprehensive plan and take action against the miscreants. Now, it is high time, government strictly monitored the issue and used allocate funds for reviving the lost canals.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recover lost canals the quickest
Ensure fair investigation into the N’ganj mosque blast
A new chapter in BD-INDIA bilateral connectivity
Locate and remove deposits of all unsafe chemicals 
Free all arrested migrant workers soon 
A futile parliamentary watchdog 
Lifting restrictions from public transports risky
Bangladesh acclaimed for nuclear safety, security and safeguard


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft