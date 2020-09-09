

Recover lost canals the quickest



0The experts have opined that construction of culverts and walkways over the canals are also two key reasons behind the disappearance of canals and water bodies in the city. And therefore, it is suggested to remove the culverts, walkways and illegal infrastructures from the canals and water bodies.



However, we cannot deny that our gross negligence is also responsible for the disappearance of our city canals. Most of the city's garbage is being dumped in the canals due to our lack of awareness, as we have shortage of open space for dumping garbage. Furthermore, our unplanned and un-coordinated urbanisation has also taken toll on the canals. As a result, most canals are getting clogged or dying gradually. And we citizens of metropolis suffer from water-logging dilemma every year for these manmade predicaments.



DSCC Mayor already sought to take charge of the canals and so far 10 water bodies have been revived. Well, this move by DSCC deserves kudos. On the other hand, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) till now has not taken such initiative. However, they prepared an illustrated report back in 2016 on the root causes of water logging which showed that of total 43 canals in the capital, 26 are being maintained by Dhaka WASA, 8 by Dhaka district administration and 9 canals have been converted into box-culverts, roads and sewerage lines. The DNCC report also showed that the existing canals have turned into high drains and filled with garbage due to lack of water flow.











Hundreds of crores are spent every year to recover and turn canals and drains operational. In FY 2019-20, DSCC had allocated Tk 8 crore 30 lakh and DNCC had allocated Tk 262 crore for construction of roads, sidewalks and surface drains. Despite allocating such huge amounts, the outcome is negligible.



We have reiterated in our previous editorials that we need to take holistic and sensible approach to recover canals. We know who the grabbers are and the reasons for grabbing, but still we could not come up with a comprehensive plan and take action against the miscreants. Now, it is high time, government strictly monitored the issue and used allocate funds for reviving the lost canals. According to a lead news report of this newspaper, approximately 19 canals have disappeared from the map of Dhaka city. Moreover, existing 26 canals have also become endangered due to inefficient management by authorities and illegal land grabbing. Not to mention, encroachers are mostly the influential people, businessmen, government high officials and political leaders.