Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:53 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Ghoraghat UNO  improving

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The health condition of Ghoraghat UNO Waheeda Khanam, who was severely injured in an attack by miscreants, is improving as she regained her consciousness.
The UNO, now undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and
Hospital, is being fed a liquid diet. Her conscious level and all other parameters are encouraging.
Head of the Neuro Trauma Department Dr Mohammad Zahed Hossain, also the head of the medical board formed to provide treatment to Waheeda, informed journalists on Tuesday.
He said Waheeda Khanam was shifted from the ICU to the HDU where she is under observation on Monday.
"UNO Waheeda's senses work like a physically sound person. But, the right side of her body is still paralysed. She is being given physiotherapy," he said.
Dr Zahed Hossain also informed that the medical board is thinking about shifting Waheeda to the cabin. The board will take a decision in this regard soon, he added.
Her overall condition like pulse rate, blood pressure, mental condition and taking food and other parameters have improved, the doctor said.
Miscreants stormed the official residence of Ghoraghat UNO Waheeda Khanam around 3:00am on September 3 breaking the window grills.
After entering the house, the gang hacked and hit UNO Waheeda, 35, and her father Omar Ali, leaving them critically injured.
The UNO was airlifted to Dhaka by an air ambulance the same day.  She was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital where she had undergone an operation at night on September 3.
Our Dinajpur Correspondent added police have detained two car drivers of Ghoraghat UNO Waheeda Khanam for questioning in a case filed over attacking her and her father. Hafiz and Yasin were detained at about 9:30pm on Monday.
Earlier, the UNO's housemaid Jobeda and Asol have been nabbed. But, later, Jobeda was released.  Her father Omar Ali Sheikh was also injured in the attack. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College Waheeda's brother Sheikh Farid filed a case accusing some unidentified persons with Ghoraghat Police Station on that day.
Meanwhile Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said mass people do not believe that the attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Waheeda Khanam was related to burglary.
"People don't accept the attack on UNO as a burglary. What is the reason behind the attack? We have already condemned it and asked detective agencies to find out the clue," said the Minister following a meeting held at the Home Ministry on Tuesday.




On August 4, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at a briefing said prime accused Asadul Islam has told the elite force that they attacked Ghoraghat UNO for committing burglary in her official residence.
Mozammel Haque said they instructed the law enforcement agencies to catch the godfathers who were involved in the attack on UNO Waheeda.
He said they revised an order and asked authorities concerned to ensure full security to upazila complex rather than ensuring it for the UNO resident only.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ghoraghat UNO  improving
Ctg dist admin foils bid  to hike onion prices
Onion under OMS from Sept 13
Entire M’singh divn plunges into darkness
Submission of report deferred 74 times
BD vaccine of coronavirus likely to hit market in Jan
Preparations on to reopen Pry schools
AL ditching family  members of party stalwarts in by-polls


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft