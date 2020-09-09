Ghoraghat UNO  improving





The UNO, now undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and

Hospital, is being fed a liquid diet. Her conscious level and all other parameters are encouraging.

Head of the Neuro Trauma Department Dr Mohammad Zahed Hossain, also the head of the medical board formed to provide treatment to Waheeda, informed journalists on Tuesday.

He said Waheeda Khanam was shifted from the ICU to the HDU where she is under observation on Monday.

"UNO Waheeda's senses work like a physically sound person. But, the right side of her body is still paralysed. She is being given physiotherapy," he said.

Dr Zahed Hossain also informed that the medical board is thinking about shifting Waheeda to the cabin. The board will take a decision in this regard soon, he added.

Her overall condition like pulse rate, blood pressure, mental condition and taking food and other parameters have improved, the doctor said.

Miscreants stormed the official residence of Ghoraghat UNO Waheeda Khanam around 3:00am on September 3 breaking the window grills.

After entering the house, the gang hacked and hit UNO Waheeda, 35, and her father Omar Ali, leaving them critically injured.

The UNO was airlifted to Dhaka by an air ambulance the same day. She was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital where she had undergone an operation at night on September 3.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent added police have detained two car drivers of Ghoraghat UNO Waheeda Khanam for questioning in a case filed over attacking her and her father. Hafiz and Yasin were detained at about 9:30pm on Monday.

Earlier, the UNO's housemaid Jobeda and Asol have been nabbed. But, later, Jobeda was released. Her father Omar Ali Sheikh was also injured in the attack. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College Waheeda's brother Sheikh Farid filed a case accusing some unidentified persons with Ghoraghat Police Station on that day.

Meanwhile Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said mass people do not believe that the attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Waheeda Khanam was related to burglary.

"People don't accept the attack on UNO as a burglary. What is the reason behind the attack? We have already condemned it and asked detective agencies to find out the clue," said the Minister following a meeting held at the Home Ministry on Tuesday.









On August 4, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at a briefing said prime accused Asadul Islam has told the elite force that they attacked Ghoraghat UNO for committing burglary in her official residence.

Mozammel Haque said they instructed the law enforcement agencies to catch the godfathers who were involved in the attack on UNO Waheeda.

He said they revised an order and asked authorities concerned to ensure full security to upazila complex rather than ensuring it for the UNO resident only.

