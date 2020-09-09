Ctg dist admin foils bid  to hike onion prices





All of a sudden, the wholesale onion traders in Chattogram increased the prices of onion from Tk25 to Tk 50 per kilogram on Sunday.

Following the sudden price hike, the district administration conducted a mobile court drive on Sunday and fined a total of ten wholesalers of Khatunganj and Chaktai.

The mobile court was conducted by magistrates Shirin Akhtar and Omar Faruk.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Magistrate Omar Faruk said, "The wholesalers could not show importers' invoice to the mobile court and they were selling onion at higher prices. We fined ten wholesalers of Khatunganj."

Barkat Bhander, Gopal Banijjya Bhander, Haji Mohiuddin Sowdagar, Sekander & Sons, Muhammadia Banijjyalaya, Jalaluddin Banijjyalaya, Grameen Banijjyalaya, Arafat Traders, Bagdad Corporation and Shahadat Trders were fined for price hike illogically.

Following the drive of the district administrations, over 100 businessmen particularly the onion traders went on a wildcat strike shutting down their shops on Monday.

They did not open their shops and staged demonstrations in the area against the action of the mobile court.

But the shops reopened on Tuesday morning after a meeting with the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam.

When contacted Mahbubul Alam told the Daily Observer, "We will not allow any artificial crisis of the business items in Khatunganj and Chaktai."

Meanwhile, Magistrate Omar Faruk told the daily Observer, "We are preparing a list of importers of onion from India. We will have it on Wednesday."

Omar Faruk further claimed that the prices of onion dropped to Tk35 on Tuesday from Tk50 per kg due to drive conducted by the district administrations.

However, Md Idris, General Secretary of Hamidullah Market Traders Association told the Daily Observer that the onion was sold at Tk40 per kg on Tuesday.

He said a total of 20 trucks carrying 13 tonnes of onion arrive at Khatunganj daily.

Only 12 importers from the border districts of Satkhira, Chapainwabganj, Jessore and Rajshahi control the entire markets of onion in the country.

Wholesalers said there were no Bangladeshi importers in the country.

Bangladesh produces 1.7 million to 1.9 million tonnes of onion annually and imports nearly two million tonnes to meet the domestic demand, according to the government.















