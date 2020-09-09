Onion under OMS from Sept 13





price hike of the most essential commodity like last year.

Commerce Ministry's Senior Information Officer Abdul Latif Baksi gave the information at Tuesday night.

He said that the government is planning to control the situation regarding price hike of onion like previous year. To ensure it, it will start selling the commodity like last year.









However, the procedures of selling onion will be finalized in an inter-ministerial meeting to be held at the ministry soon.

Onion is now being sold at around Tk 70 in the open market, which was available at Tk 35 in the market only two weeks ago.



